Horoscopes - November 23
- Aries – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your moral, because you’ve been feeling a little insecure and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Your home life has been kinda foggy lately, but it’s about to clear up after what seems like an eternity. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help speed up this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Someone close to you is doing their best to exert their will and power over you. With Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) it will be it easier for you to stay strong and not give into them. You don’t like to be bossed around and you may even flip the switch and boss them around.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views on it and you may see that your views have changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a perfect time to have those conversations with the people that you need to have. This is going to help you grow these relationships and take them to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You have friends who are having some issues and you seem to be the point person. You’re going to have to remove your emotions to navigate through this tricky situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over this little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re definitely worn out, but you just have to push a little longer. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you plan something fun and wild once you’re done with all your work. Having this fun gathering planned will help make all the work worth it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You have a major project to work on, and even though you like being in control Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you let go of your ego and ask for help. This will be a great learning opportunity for you, because you’ll love feeling less stressed when rough things come your way.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Are you happy with where your life is right now? What can you do to make improvements? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color orange.
- Pisces – You may wake up feeling a little under the weather and not wanting to go anywhere. It’s probably the best course of action for today, so just stay in and relax. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) shifting the focus on to you and your health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.