Horoscopes - November 24
- Aries – You and your partner have hit a dry spell in your relationship. With Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) something is going to change and bring you two back to the feeling of when it first started. Enjoy this time and try and keep this feeling going.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – Don’t let your mind play tricks on you, and don’t think you’re reading too much into something. Your instincts are going to be heightened with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Make sure you listen to them today!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you realize that you need some time to rest up and focus on yourself. So, take it easy, and try to focus on your mental health today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re feeling a little competitive with your family today and this may cause some issues with them. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help remind you that no matter what family trumps everything and these little things don’t matter.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize that you need to take a little time for yourself and decompress. After that the answer will reveal itself to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making sure you look at your resources before you make any decisions. Don’t think you have to spend money to be happy. In the long run you need to find happiness in yourself before you can look at other things to make you happy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re at a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box, helping you to be successful in things you go after.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You have a cool and calm demeaner today even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Your organizational skills will make this hectic time is a walk in the park.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Today you’re going to be able to work on your communication skills because you think you’re great at it, but there’s always a disconnect between you and others. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you learn the importance of listening to those around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine that people need right now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – YouTube or Pinterest may be your new best friend; take advantage of them to learn how to tackle new projects. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you towards what you can learn to help better your work situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You may find out some information about your loved ones that will throw you off guard. You may want to call it quits but let Venus guide you in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both talk about what’s going on and hopefully move forward.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is purple.