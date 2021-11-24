Horoscopes - November 25
- Aries – You’re attitude towards life and how you handle things are different; it was a long process, but you’ve finally made it to where you wanted to go. It’s all thanks to Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Normally you’re the life of the party but it may better suit you to be a chameleon. You’re dealing with some internal things that others might not understand and The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the capacity to deal with your mental health.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – The Moon enters your First House (of Self-Image) allowing you to get a fresh emotional start in your life. It’s time to let go of all your baggage; it’s just bringing you down. You’re going to see how wonderful a person you are and wonder what took you so long to let go.
- You day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You may be in a tricky place right now, and you may have to go against what you believe in, and change your moral compass. Is the reward at the end worth losing who you are as a person? Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path you should take.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But you’re going to need to take breaks and enlist some of your friends to help you out. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime as you complete your project.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you how much potential you have to accomplish your goals. You may think that you’re not good enough, but Uranus’ energy is going to prove you wrong.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Your five senses, your needs and wants, and your immediate environment are substantial areas of focus today. You’re in some desperate need of self-pampering. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and focus on you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – It’s going to serve you well to be alert and avoid conflict. But life will get in the way and you’re going to be faced with some uncomfortable conversations. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help guide you through this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress; take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Everything regarding your relationship is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause quick, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to become clear as to whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You’ve working your behind off nonstop and you’ve had little to show for it. Thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth) you’re going to get the recognition you’ve been looking for, and it’s going to make you feel so much better about yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.