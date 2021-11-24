Horoscopes - November 26
- Aries – Someone you’re close to will act without thinking and they may hurt your feelings. They need some time to reflect and so do you. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you see what’s really bothering you. Take this weekend and reflect on your own and seek out someone you trust to lean on for support.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. This will help you realize exactly why you need to change. During this weekend it’s best if you talk to others you trust to help you with this process. And with Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to get the extra help you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health. You’re going to realize that you need to focus on eating right but your mental health is also very important. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get on track. It’s best if you take this weekend and come up with a game plan on how to do it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so it may be wise to use that charm on your partner. You’ll have them in the palm of your hand so you can make them do almost anything for you this weekend. Enjoy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. So, take today and this weekend to think things through, which will lead you towards the path to success.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’re a little more hesitant to be around others today. Take the time today and this weekend and just be by yourself and focus on finding who you are. This will leave you refreshed for the new week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people who are of different backgrounds from you and get some cultural information from them. Take this weekend to be on your own and plan a special getaway to a place foreign to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Everything regarding your relationship is all going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause quickly. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) and after a lot of contemplation today and this weekend, you should be able to come to a decision on whether it’s right to take that next step.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you must do. Get all the jokes and fun out of your system this weekend because come Monday it’s back to the grind. You’ll be in a better mood to tackle everything that you need to get done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re trying to figure out what’s your next move to help you become more successful. With Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to move forward with all the stress behind you. And what better way to start off your weekend?! Kick back and get ready to have the best weekend you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius –You may hear some things that you don’t agree with, and Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you voice your opinion. This is also going to help get you out of your comfort zone and speak your mind. You’ll be going into the weekend worry free and full of confidence.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Your day is an 8.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) causing you to look at yourself and your inner needs. You’ve been keeping too much in lately, and it’s going to be therapeutic for you to take the weekend and talk to your family about what’s going on in your life. You’re going to surprised how supportive they are towards you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.