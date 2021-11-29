Horoscopes - November 29
- Aries – Today isn’t the day to bring work home with you. You need to find the balance of finding time to work and when to stop. This is going to be a real challenge but with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’ll have the energy to do it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, associates and your dreams. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships with them and if you have to change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on the most vital relationships. Plan a special evening for the two of you you won’t forget.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Today is a day for planning. Things are calm right now but that will change soon. You’re not going to have a balance of work and health, and you may be stretched too thin. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Family) to help you come with a game plan today.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so take this time that you’re home and try a new hobby or do some research that can expand your mind. By doing this you’re opening many doors that you had no idea were even there.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re always the first one to speak your mind even if others won’t agree with you. Today you’ll think twice before you do. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to be able to think about others feelings before your own for a change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Your desire for security, comfort and peace is running extremely high today. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you to connect with others and stay home just to connect with yourself again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) providing you with a clear mind on what to do and how to do it for work. You shouldn’t allow the stress and others to bring you down, and enable you to do your best with these work projects.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You haven’t really been looking at your finances a lot lately, maybe it’s a good time to look. You may be surprised by the outcome. . . Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the confidence you need moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You get easily affected by the energy around you so today it may be good for you to stay in your little happy bubble. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space to get a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence to share your thoughts with your friends. This isn’t going to be an easy task, but it’s going to be needed. Just remember that Uranus is by your side and help you get through it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. You need to remember that you’re a dedicated and honest person and good things come to those who wait.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.