Horoscopes - November 30
- Aries – You have a lot of little things to tend to this morning. Once everything is done, you’ll be able to spend time with your significant other. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you appreciate the little things about your partner that are so special to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – People around you are kind of testy and quickly angered. Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind but also take others feelings into account. You’ll have a way with words that will also help with their overall mood.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You and a work friend may be put together for a project, but it might not be a good idea. You both could have very hard work ethics, so don’t let that distract you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay on track.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this will help you release that energy in productive ways. You’re also going to find yourself less stressed out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You have some issues with your significant other and it’s best to deal with them. You’ve said your piece before but if they aren’t being addressed, bring them up again. Today may be the day your S.O will finally hear you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, but lean toward your romantic ones. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you two remember why you started this journey together and maybe get those sparks going again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You could be holding onto past resentment, and today a situation could make it come out. Don’t bottle it up like normal. Lean on your friends and family instead. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the space and people who can help you finally move past this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up with you. You’re having a sense of adventure, don’t bother waiting around, with Mars in your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish it! Your confidence has skyrocketed and nothing can stop you now from making more goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – With Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), you’ll be ready to slow down and take it easy. You’ve been working like a dog lately and your body has taken the hit for it. So take it easy, and try to avoid others and social media today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Taking action to improve your efficiency is favored today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of the need for organization. You may want to shop for some things to help you stay organized, your efforts aren’t going to go unnoticed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and overall, you’ll be in a better mind state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.