Horoscopes - November 5
- Aries – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up, because it will do wonders for you both. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family, and you need to treat them that way. Try and make plans this weekend and make it all about rekindling your friendship.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Today is going to be very stressful for you, but there is little to nothing that you can do about it. You’re going to need to lean on your friends for some distraction. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you make the most of this weekend with your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve had it with the pressure from work causing you to want to run away and hide. The best course of action is to spend some time by yourself today and this weekend, unplugged from the outside world. With Uranus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’ll be able to relax and focus on you and your needs.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – You’ve been spending endless amounts of time on things that don’t matter at all. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose. Take this weekend and be by yourself and come up with a game plan on how to tackle everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and no matter what someone is going to get hurt. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through all of this. This weekend is going to be dedicated to trying to fix this mess and hopefully you all will be able to get back to the way things were.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – It’s all about balance today; you have a hard time dealing with your work and social life. Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it will show you how to juggle both in a healthy way. This weekend, when you finally a get a sense of balance, you will feel so much better.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light some ways that you can save money for the future. You’re in a good place financially, but it’s always good to make sure you have a cushion to fall back on just in case. Try not to spend too much this weekend, but you can still have fun and be creative in ways that are more cost effective.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. You’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction and Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to give you the space you need. Take today and this weekend to come up with a game plan for you and your future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day and take it into the weekend. Make sure you take the time to live this weekend to the fullest.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your five senses, your needs and wants, and your immediate environment are substantial areas of focus today. You’re in some desperate need of self-pampering, and this weekend is the perfect time to do it. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and focus on you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help defuse the situation that you have in your social circle. This is going to take some time and you’re going to have to learn to listen to your friends. So, take tonight and be by yourself and reflect on things. But this weekend try and take the first step in mending the issues that are present. It will all be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – There could be events that happen today that could change your view on life. This is going to be a good thing for you. Let Mercury work in your life as it’s in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you feel more confident moving forward. Take this weekend to plan out the new course that you want to take, and you’ll be ready to set sail come Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.