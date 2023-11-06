Horoscopes - November 7
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Aries – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people will listen to you. Your warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you drawing in more people.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You should spend the day doing what you want because after today, you’re going to be knee deep in work. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you the importance of balance of work and pleasure.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – It’s no secret that you have feelings for someone, everyone knows it but you and the person. You try to bury your feelings, but today with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to get a sense if this person feels the same about you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot going on and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom and so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence will be a nice energy boost. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’ll be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – There’s something in the air today and you’ll be affected by it. You tend to look at life as the cup is half empty, well after today with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’re going to look at life as the cup is half full.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Scorpio – Today may be a good day to get your priorities together. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what your next move should be. Once your list is made, you’ll have the confidence to accomplish it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You need to start thinking about your money, because you may be stable now but you never know how long it will last. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making you more in tune with your partner and you both are going to finally be on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for the two of you intimately and physically.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Family is on your mind today. Maybe you should plan a family gathering today, it will be fun and a much-needed distraction you need. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Neighbors) to help you and your family have a great time together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.