Horoscopes - November 8
- Aries – You may be planning a vacation of your dreams, but your friends may have some opinions they want to share with you. Be nice and considerate but make sure you stay true to your plans and dreams. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making your dreams come true.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Mars is making its way to your orbit today in your Third House (of Communication). With this newfound energy coming your way you’re going to find it easier to communicate with the people who have been giving you a hard time lately.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a shift in your thinking; you’re serious most of the time and think you’re too busy to have fun. This new energy is showing you the importance of adding some fun to your life. It’ll be a much-needed change for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Take some time for yourself today and listen to your body. With Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) it will encourage you to make this positive change so you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Today you’re going to have a serious look at your life. Are you doing anything substantial, or are you just going through the motions? Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you figure out a way to add more to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’re in work mode today, and there’s nothing that can distract you from it. Even though that’s a good quality to have, you should learn when to take breaks and relax. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) providing you the skills needed to balance work and fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way or the highway. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you handle stressful situations better. You have a tendency to think the world is crashing down around you, but with this switch in mentality, you’ll be able to keep a cool head in the midst of disaster.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Your main focus should be your family matters. There are a lot of unresolved feelings that need to be addressed today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. This will help your family get stronger and closer.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re in a good mood today, and there’s nothing that can change that. There could be a major project coming your way, but don’t worry about it. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) making you ready for anything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader. But with Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll be reminded that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.