Horoscopes - November 9
- Aries – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and not feel great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back and tackle the day just fine. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to really connect well with others today. And with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) you’re able to take some relationships to a deeper level and get closer to some people today as well. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Self-control is the world for you today. Unethical behavior could trigger something in you. Before you lose your cool walk away. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) being your moral compass and being an example to others. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You tend to follow your routine strictly everyday. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to be less rigid and learn to roll with the punches. It's going to be a challenge but this will follow you for years to come. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’ve been living in a bubble and thinking you’re untouchable. You’re going to get a harsh taste of reality. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart and start making the changes needed. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for your goals. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – This is a good time for improving relationships because Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’re going to be filled with wisdom and sympathy for others and be able to bring your relationships to the next level. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re soaring right now at work, and getting more responsibilities. You’ve never been in charge of so much. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making sure you’re focused and organized. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you may finally get the recognition you want. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – The Moon drifts through your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it a little better for you to be home tonight. You’re going to be surrounded by people that love and support you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re good at hiding your emotions, but something will occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and emotions. Help from loved ones will help you grow and be stronger for it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re feeling social today, and a need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you confidence.Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.