Horoscopes - October 17
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Aries – It’s only Tuesday, but you feel like it's Friday already. You may feel like you don’t have the energy to continue, but you will. It’s going to be easy as The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Today you should find rest, so that you can push through!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You’re getting serious about work and family life, and you’re in a good mental space. You’re feeling positive about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and everyone’s feeling your love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re good at pretending that things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something in the air today that will challenge you. Luckily, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Being on the lookout today for some extra cash may be good for you today. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you in little ways. It’s been a tough time financially for everyone and every little thing will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right and aren’t budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner get closer than ever.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work and gain the respect of your coworkers. Your friends will boost your confidence too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Your coworkers are going to put you through the ringer today, and the rest of the week. But there’s some hope, as you are ruled by the Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) giving you the right tools needed to stay focused on the job and filter them out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different, this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) while stress is running high, you’re going to get all tongue tied, but with Saturn’s help you’ll be able to get out your words clearly. Don’t allow the stress to get the best of you, be confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – There’s a need to spice things up in your everyday life. So far you’ve been unsuccessful as of now. That will change as Mercury enters your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), causing you to find your path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been going through to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on the end goal of yours. Taking the steps towards them will free you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.