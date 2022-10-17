Horoscopes - October 18
- Aries – Expanding your mind could be of interest today. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) showing you the best possible way to expand your knowledge. Don’t be surprised if you have an urge to go back to school and get a higher degree. But whatever the case may be, tackle it head on and start planning it!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You tend to be interested in what makes things tick, but there is something that arises today that you can’t figure out. But The Moon is your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you an out-of-box way of thinking and you’ll find the information you need.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – It will serve you well to listen in all your conversations today, and even keep your ear out for conversations that are happening near you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication), and you’ll get all the information you need. This is going to serve you well for the days to come.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There are lot of words floating around you today. Try and keep your blinders up so you’re not bothered by it. You have an endless list of tasks to tackle; there is no room for these distractions. Mercury is in your Sixth (of Work and Health) so you can focus on your responsibilities!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You may get the urge to do some writing today. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) which will guide what you write about. Don’t be surprised if you start writing about your life, goals, dreams etc. This will guide you and enhance your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You should come in contact with people who share the same interests as you today. The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to give you the extra feeling of closeness and comfort when you’re around these people.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re going have a lot of things happening in your life today! But don’t stress it, you’ll be able to tackle the day and still have time to kill! Jupiter is in First House (of Self-Image) helping you realize what you’re made of.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color rose gold.
- Scorpio – You might want to tackle your financial paperwork and get it done once and for all. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you ccomplete as much as you can. It will be a great start and that counts for something!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius: You may experience some tension at work due to power struggles. You will be better served if you avoid it as much as possible. Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) can help you focus only on your duties.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn –As the Moon harmonizes with your sign today, you will feel more connected to your instincts, giving you a boost of energy. As it moves through your sign, it will focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), and you’ll become more confident in many areas.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You may long for a lover from the past if you’re single, due to Venus being your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage). Your partner may be experiencing a temporary separation from you, and you may feel inclined to spend the evening at home. Take this time to practice some self-care to help you feel better about the situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Listen to your body today and take some time for yourself. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help encourage you to make this positive change so that you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.