Horoscopes - October 24
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Aries – The current state of the country has forced you to learn new things, but one is more interesting. Take the day and read up, and with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to know exactly what to do with this new information.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship. Take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy to get you two in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your environment is starting to feel a little overwhelming. Before you make drastic changes by throwing the clutter away, redecorate and organize. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you calm down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re normally the person that everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Try and get your friends to join you in a creative project. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for your goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You may feel inclined to lay low today, don’t fight it. It'll help to stay hidden for a while, to avoid the messiness of your friend group. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You may be worn out, but unfortunately, you’re gonna have to push through. You’ll have the help of Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and will find the energy to complete all your work but you’ll be able to end the evening relaxed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – It seems like you’re just spinning your wheels and you’re not going anywhere. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you to see yourself in a more positive light. It doesn’t matter what others see in you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You make sure you only allow people close to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – There’s going to be a lot of moving parts around you today. You’re going to feel on edge as you move through the day. But rest assured with Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) surrounding you with a sense of calm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work and goals through trial and error. But at least you’re going in the right direction. Saturn is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this energy is going to move you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.