Horoscopes - October 25
- Aries – Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making you more in tune with your partner and finally putting you on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for your intimacy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You and your close circle are at odds right now and you’ve spent so much time and energy trying to fix everything. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image); you’ve always been complimented by people, but you never believe them. But there’s going to be a shift in your thinking and you’re going to think more highly of yourself. Hold on to this energy shift and never let go of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re going to learn the importance of giving people their space; this is going to be something new and hard for you to follow through with. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to learn this for the sake of your relationship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite completed yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You’ve been spending endless amounts of time on things that don’t matter at all. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Your long-term goals and performance is weighing heavy your mind. With Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be fulfilled with both your work and personal life, so you’ll be feeling great about yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re all over the place mentally; you just don’t know what the best thing to do is. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to not only encourage you to follow your gut but to also listen to what others are telling you. You will get through this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing an openness coming from you that you never had before. This is also going to make it possible for you to connect with the people closest to you even more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Mars in your Fifth House (or Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find simple ways to change your routines. This change will help release negative toxins out of you and you’ll be a better person to be around, and your friends will love hanging out with you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Today is not the day to take it easy; you have so much to get done. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the drive and motivation to get down to business and get your work done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.