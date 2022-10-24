Horoscopes - October 25
- Aries – Do your best to steer clear of negativity, especially at work. Your First House (of Self-Image) will have Jupiter in it to block all negativity, causing you to enjoy today to the fullest! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Whenever Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you should prioritize your domestic life. Is your family experiencing any issues? Today is the perfect day to air out all your dirty laundry. There will be an immediate feeling of relief afterward. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The best thing you can do today is not discuss finances with anyone, as it will only lead to tense and stressful situations. The placement of Uranus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causes you to focus on your relationship rather than money. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – As Saturn moves into your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’ll be able to separate work and pleasure today. Don’t worry about anything else, just concentrate on your work. It is important not to let yourself be distracted because you have a lot of things to accomplish. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The games must be put aside in order for you to focus on what truly matters in our lives. Having Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) will give you confidence and help you make progress. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – During Jupiter’s transit through your Third House (of Communication), you may be influenced to share your hopes and dreams with your friends. Expect them to listen but also give their opinions. Putting in the effort and being open to success will do the trick. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – When you’re used to being the center of attention, it’s hard to work effectively as part of a team. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibilities), so you should be able to focus on the task at hand while also working well with others. You will not like it at first, but you’ll eventually come to enjoy it. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Since The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you can still find time to play. Taking time off from your busy schedule is a good idea, and you will feel refreshed when you do it.Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Is your current job unsatisfactory or uncertain? A possible avenue may reach you today, but don’t make any decisions right away. Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets), making you think about your choices. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’re getting a fresh perspective on life with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). You can find the path that makes you happiest if you leave the house and explore something new. Don’t worry about anything and enjoy yourself. Your day is a 10. Your energy color orange.
- Aquarius – You might find yourself in the public eye as a result of your good work. Uranus affects your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), providing luck and fortune throughout the day. Today is one of the most exciting days of your life, so make the most of it. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – While you usually have the attention span of a grasshopper, you have a tendency today to think deeply. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is being affected by the alignment of Venus and Mercury. The faults are more apparent right now more than the highlights. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.