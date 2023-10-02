Horoscopes - October 3
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Aries – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from for a while. While you’re catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Work and family life are becoming more serious, and you're in a good mental state. These new changes are energizing and positive. As the Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), everyone involved will feel your energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There’s going to be some group activities today, don’t bail on them even if you’re tired. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the extra boost of energy needed to go out and have some fun!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – There could be a clash of values and issues with what your friends say. Watch out for something that’s blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Getting your priorities straight today may be a good idea. With Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), your next move is crystal clear. It will be easy to accomplish your goals once you've made your list.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – By being in close quarters with your partner and not being able to have some “me time” it can cause some friction. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner find some ways to work through this tough time.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Press the pause button on your life today. You desperately need time off. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of you. What you don’t like, you’ll have the means to change it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There are only so many things you can control; you've worked so hard to achieve your goals. Venus entering your Sixth House (of Work and Health) eases your burden when trying to accomplish everything on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see that there is more to life than your career. You’ll realize that you’ve wasted years on things that aren’t important. Make up some of that lost time with loved ones.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You have natural charm and charisma but today with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have one, today will bring you guys closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Taking care of yourself and serving others is the focus of today. By focusing on your needs today, you'll be able to think clearly in the future with The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This will cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your morale, because you’ve been feeling insecure.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.