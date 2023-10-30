Horoscopes - October 31
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Aries – You’ve never been one to lean on others when you need help. With Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to find the joy in asking for help. This is going to be a change for you, but it’s going to do wonders in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’re going to make excellent progress at work. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing everything, but don’t allow this praise to go to your head.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve lost your motivation today and it will be lost for a few days. But Saturn’s energy will land in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Explore what could be holding you back from progress and be ready to push through.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Neptuneis in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to gain the confidence you need to speak your mind freely. You need to make sure that people know they can’t walk all over you, with the new confidence you’re going to make your voice known.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – It may serve you well to just stay to yourself, you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you well at all to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space that you need to focus on your mental health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and by changing from a pessimistic to optimistic you’re going to be able to enjoy time with your partner a little more and who knows maybe get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader, but with Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you cling onto your partner during this hard time. Your money situation is tight, and work is stressful. Don’t get caught up in the stress, connect with your partner so you can look at the good.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Instead of focusing on work, allow Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change for you, but you learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Open up your eyes to the signs your body is telling you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the balance of work and rest. Your mental health is the most important and you have some time off to recharge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so it doesn’t.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You may come in contact with new people, don’t stress about making a good impression. Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you shine like the star that you are. This energy will help remind you who you are and make it easy to connect with these new people.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.