Horoscopes - October 4
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Aries – You’re in a private mood today so avoid contact with others. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you focus on you and your needs. Relax, there's no problem in taking care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well. You’ve been trying to change that. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften you. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) feeding you extra energy to get you ready to tackle some new projects you’ve been thinking about. You’re in a good mind space to take on all the new responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re normally the person everyone goes to for help, but today you’re off your game. Don’t get upset, get your friends to join you in a creative project. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – There could be a clash of core values and sensitivity with what your friends say. Watch out for getting things out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back. If you have a joint account, check in that one too.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You have a heart of gold and you’re not ashamed to show it. With Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going out of your way showing people around you that you care and wanting to help them in any way you can.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This will make you more productive. It’s still going to be rough, but just think about how great you’re going to feel once everything is done with.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You may have a disagreement with some friends today, because they have a strong opinion on how you should be living your life. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you express yourself to others but also allowing you to listen to others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Your energy is running high, and you're also surrounded by positive people. So, it’s no wonder that your self-confidence is through the roof. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you stay in the mindset you’re in.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.