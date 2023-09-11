Horoscopes - September 12
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Aries – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize that other people’s happiness will help you feel better about yourself too, and actually relax yourself more than a spa day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that is going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You shelter yourself from the outside world, you might have good reasons, but today you might find yourself out of your little bubble. Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you deal with the situation that may arise today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it's going to help you spice up your romantic relationships up to a whole new level. This is something that both of you need so much, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are but you never believe them. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) and you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard. Make sure that your spirit batteries are all charged up.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Scorpio – The Moon drifts through your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it a little better for you to be home tonight. You’re going to be surrounded by people that love and support you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – It’s going to serve you well if you talk to your partner so you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self–Worth and Money) helping you to stay focused on your tasks. It may be tempting to fall into the office drama. But you pride yourself on your work performance so just stay focused and you’ll feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Your attention to detail is what sets you apart from others. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your work is finally going to show you their appreciation for you. This is also going to be very rewarding for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. There’s no time for second guessing right now, stay strong in who you are and you’ll get through just fine.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.