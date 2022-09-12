Horoscopes - September 13
- Aries – Your Third House (of Communication) is ruled by Neptune, so you are more curious about what's going on around you. If you want to know the answers to all your questions today, you should ask them. Those around you will be impressed by your curiosity.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – A sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is on your mind today. You are attracted to people who will understand you and boost your confidence thanks to the Sun in your Fifth House (of House of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You have a happy and healthy state of mind, and you are doing well at work and with your family. As a result of the changes you've made, you feel energized, positive, and excited. The Moon is positioned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) to ensure everyone feels your love and positive energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There is an urge towards freedom and expansion in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Trust yourself and follow through on the signs you're given. You are embarking on a new journey, but it will be worth it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – There may be a feeling of neglect between you and your partner. You need to pay a little attention to them. As Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you will be more focused on your relationship and making your partner feel special.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You are going to meet some people today who will challenge you and offer some perspective. You can embrace this with open arms with Venus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – It's going to be a great day for you. You know what you need to do, and you aren't afraid to do what it takes to succeed. Keep your focus, with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Time to focus on what matters instead of what doesn't. The planet Mars will be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), so you'll be more organized and focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Even though office drama tempts you, Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Keeping your focus and doing your work well will make you feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You can liberate yourself from your worries today with a Jupiter-Uranus trine in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). As a result of this transit, you will be exposed to new energies, approaches, and attitudes. Your close friends just want you to succeed, so you have their support.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You may feel dreadful because you didn't have a good night's sleep. Even though you feel lousy, you will be able to get back to your usual spunky self with Jupiter in your First House (of Self-Image). You will feel confident and upbeat today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You're moving fast and there's no break in sight. Don't wait until you're tired to take breaks. Concentrate on your own well-being. You need to keep a good balance when Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.