Horoscopes - September 13
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Aries – It’s a good time as ever to share your thoughts with those around you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need in order to speak freely. Don’t be shy about it, you have no idea who needs to hear your thoughts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. Try to bring some sunshine around you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you to figure it out. Be strong and be bright. Everyone around you needs you and your happiness.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best of you causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything that you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’ve been in work mode for a while and you’ve forgotten how to have fun. Today is the day that your inner child is able to come out. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you remember the good ole days.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Leo – Some intense dreams could take you back to the past. When awake write down everything and find out their meanings. With Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re also going to have the support of your family.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’ve been thinking of new endeavors to go out on, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up and wait for the perfect time to move forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy today, and not rush into anything to hard today. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is an 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people, your mutual dreams will inspire you go through life with your partner. You have no idea how great this is for you and your partner.
- Your day is an 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Something may happen today which you were not prepared for, what can I say its part of life. But with Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to be able to tackle today with grace and somewhat of positive mindset. Take this as a learning opportunity and you’ll be prepared for the next time something like this occurs.
- Your day is an 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Learning is very much on your mind today, and you should take advantage of this slow day to learn more about different cultures whatever else is on your mind. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help widen your horizons and feed your desire to learn more about the world.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is gold.
- Pisces – You’re always the life of the party, and super extroverted, which is totally okay! But always being “on” takes a toll on you, Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (Work and Health) to give you the mental break that you need.
- Your day is an 7.
- Your energy color is brown.