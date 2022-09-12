Horoscopes - September 14
- Aries – Your positive attitude makes you especially strong today. This will make you radiate positive energy, be more peaceful, and improve your mental health. This new way of living is going to be pleasant for you with Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus –You will have a shift in priorities with Pluto in your Sixth Health (of Work and Health). Don't let other responsibilities distract you from your work. After you complete all your assignments, you can have fun!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your thoughts turn inward as the Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret). Embrace your spiritual growth and make peace with hurts and disappointments. You should be proud of what you've achieved. The progress you've made is no small feat.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – There is no way to escape the gossip that surrounds you no matter how hard you try. Try not to get caught up in all the drama. During Neptune's transit of your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you will stay focused on your goals.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – There has been a lot going on and it has been hard to get in touch with everyone close to your heart. Now that Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you'll finally be able to reach out to them! Make the most of this time, and fill it with joy, fun, and laughter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – The people around you extol your virtues, but you don’t believe them because you question their motives. You will finally understand what everyone has been saying when Pluto moves into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth). The confidence you have in yourself will finally come.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – In order to reach out to people you will need to step outside of your comfort zone. You can lean on people easier when the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). The experience will enlighten you in more ways than you can imagine.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Taking things at face value today won't serve you well. It’s important to do your research, no matter how good it sounds. As you seek the truth, the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – The tension between you and your friends has reached a point where no one is talking anymore. Having Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) will help you resolve all the drama and move forward to even bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win over everyone by having the Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money). You will realize at some point that you are enough to attract the people you need.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), Jupiter highlights the mistakes you've made in the past so you can learn from them. Your future new self will thank you for not being embarrassed! Now is the time to take control of your emotional health.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – There may be a slowdown in the honeymoon phase, but Venus is still in your Seventh House (of Marriage and Partnership), so you will experience that mushy, gushy romance once more. Don't give up, there's always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.