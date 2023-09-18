Horoscopes - September 19
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Aries – You may have a lot of errands to run today. But don’t go alone, go with a friend or partner to help make it fun. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you and the person closer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There’s some probability that you’ll want to escape from reality today. You’re ready to face the demands that are being asked of you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to urge you to take the day off and focus on your mental health.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Relationships can feel a little out of sync and may require some adjustments. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today, but it's hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helps liberate you from a confining situation and worries. This transit opens you up to new energies, approaches and attitudes. You have the support of your close friends.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – It’s going to be best for you if you take the day and take a step back from the world. Unplug from everything. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) curl up with your favorite book and just relax and rewind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Scorpio – Take the day and organize your home, relationships with your family and friends. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to focus on your soul making it the most cleansing that the day has to offer you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Your strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and overall, be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – There’s some fierce energy coming your way, use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get recognition. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see a boost to your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be uncomfortable but you’ll be able to have this conversation and you’ll be better off than you were.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Stand up and take action! You’re being pulled in many different directions, but you have your list made and ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything that you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.