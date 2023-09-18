Horoscopes - September 20
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Aries – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to lighten up your work a little bit. Giving you the time and space, you need to catch your breath and reconnect with your friends and get your mind off things.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been thinking of new endeavors to go out on, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up and wait for the perfect time to move forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You’re definitely not yourself, you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Due to this it’s not the best time to make hasty decisions, things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Things may not go your way today, but use them as a tool to propel yourself further. These times will show you just how resilient you are. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you realize it and get you through.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – No matter what you do you’re surrounded by negative energy, and it's starting to take a toll on you. Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you find ways that you can change your ways and to see a better outlook on life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You’ve been focused on work and you’ve allowed many things to slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup with your loved ones. This time spent will help propel you through the week on such a high note.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you focus on your budget. You may be surprised at how much you can save by cutting back your daily coffee. And you’ll have such a better feeling about everything moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – A close friend needs your love and attention today, make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect to them and reinforce how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) pushing you to take that leap to the unknown. Hold your head high and push through it, you’ll be surprised with what you find out about yourself and the adventure that awaits.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re definitely someone that drums to their own beat, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you have the confidence to continue doing your own thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re going to have the chatty bug today, there’s going to be nothing stopping you from sharing your thoughts. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you find a balance of talking and listening. This will guide you later in life too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.