Horoscopes - September 26
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Aries – You may want to start a new hobby today but you don’t know what it is. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) guiding you down the right path. This is going to be an exciting part of your life, embrace it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting your needs for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. You’re going to be taking care of others and your heart is in a good place to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Today could bring up something that you’ve tried so hard to forget about. The emotions affect you. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) helping you share your story with others.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now, don’t allow doubt to rule over you. The choices you make today will help you stay confident.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end, but no worries, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You may not have had a great night sleep, not feel that great about yourself, and dread going through the day today. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re craving for some adventure. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get you on the right track again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Sagittarius – You’ve not been happy with some situations with your friends, but thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) and is going to help you sort all the drama out and move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Relationships can feel a little out of sync and may require some adjustments. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and help make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – There’s a lot of responsibility being put onto you at work and home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this time a little more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You always rush around your day, you never take a moment to take a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.