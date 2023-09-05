Horoscopes - September 5
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Aries – You know that you’re very good at your job, you just want the recognition that you deserve. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’ll get the praise that you deserve.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
-
- Taurus – You may be planning a vacation of your dreams, but your friends may throw in their two cents. Be considerate but make sure you stay true to your plans. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making your dreams come true.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’ve done a lot of soul searching lately, and now you’ll be able to make the moves to fulfill this time. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is going to be ruled by The Moon blessing you while you go down this path.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to enjoy a little more interaction with others today. Your mood is the best that it’s been in a while, so spend some with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on the concerns you need to share with your family. By talking to your family to help reduce this tension and bring you closer.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationship. You like to be in charge, but with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from for a while. While you’re catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Capricorn – You’re not going to like focusing solely on work today, it's going to seem tedious and boring. With Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that without hard work you’re not going to enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you handle stressful situations better. You have a tendency of thinking the world is crashing down around you, but with this switch in mentality, you’ll be able to keep a cool head.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re about to start a new venture, but you’re a little hesitant to continue with it. But Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you find the confidence to help you to push through it. This is a good thing, you just have to believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.