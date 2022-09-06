Horoscopes - September 6
- Aries – You could experience a radical change in your values today. Your world around you may be undergoing a transformation, whether you like it or not. It might be disconcerting, but the development is positive. You should take things one day at a time since Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transfiguration and Sexuality). It might be fun! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You and your partner should spend the day in each other's company since Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Today will be a good day for both of you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Something that comes up today will reveal your hidden talent. You'll see yourself and your life in a whole new light once you discover it. As Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy & Secrets), it is time for you to uncover your full potential. We have a great day ahead of us today. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) today, so you should openly communicate with friends, siblings, and neighbors. Take part in stimulating discussions and participate in group activities and do your best to keep track of everything that impressed you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – A great piece of news could come your way today and turn your life upside down. You can embrace this change because Mercury is in your Second House (of Money and Self-Worth). There has always been a doubt in your mind about your worth, but today that doubt ends. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Despite being hesitant to begin your new chapter, your life is about to take a new turn. Fortunately, Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image), so you can push through. Being confident in yourself is a good thing. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Today, The Sun works in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), bringing spiritual and psychic matters to the forefront. You may find yourself inspired to express yourself creatively. It is also possible that your inner wisdom will surprise you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Reach out to a friend you haven't heard from in a while and catch up. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), indicating that you need to treat this friend like family. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Now that the Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you should review the progress you've made regarding your friends and coworkers. How far have you come? Make adjustments to your friendship goals and you'll be fine. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Your career is doing well right now, especially if you're in communication fields such as writing, publishing, teaching, mass media, etc. Uranus is currently in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you become more aware of the changes taking place in the world, which will inspire you in the future. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – As Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you're going to be attached to your morals so it won't be easy for you to drop everything and jet off. Stay true to yourself while gaining new experiences. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You are able to break out of old habits and routines today since Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Break the mold by doing something small and don't think too much about it. If you find something different, you'll have an easier time. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.