Horoscopes - September 6
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Aries – Someone close to you is doing their best to exert their will over you. With Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making it easier for you to stay strong. You don’t like to be bossed around and you may even flip the switch and boss them around.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – With not much to do these days you’re becoming a social media addict. Today Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and is going to pull you away from socials and you’re going to be able to enjoy things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Be very cautious in the morning, you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to learn to take a deep breath and trust in yourself because at the end of the day you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You make sure you only allow people close to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’re the kind of person that follows a strict routine. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to roll with the punches that life has to offer. It's going to be a challenge but this will follow you for years to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – There’s more than just showing your friends that you’re in their corner to show you love them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – You have friends who are having some issues and you seem to be the point person. You’re going to have to remove your emotions to navigate this tricky situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over the little hump and then you’ll be free.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now, take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box and be successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – There’s something in the air today that is causing everyone to be on different pages. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly. Don’t waste your breath on useless chatter. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.