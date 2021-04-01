Horoscopes - Thursday April 1
- Aries – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize that other people’s happiness will help you feel better about yourself, and actually relax you more than a spa day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you in ways you never thought possible.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) getting you to slow down and take it easy. You’ve been working like a dog lately and your body has taken the hit for it. So take it easy, and try to avoid others and social media to make sure you rest up for real.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You have a lot of little things to tend to this morning. Once everything is said and done, you’ll be able to spend some much-needed time with your significant other. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you take time to appreciate the little things about your partner that are so special to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You may have conversations that will help clarify your goals and show you how you should go about accomplishing them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) motivating you to continue to pursue your goals and even make new one for yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to get through the day. You need to remember you’re a hard working, dedicated and honest person and good things come to those who wait.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your inner child may come out today; Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to let loose. You’re going to be able to enjoy some of your favorite activities, and everything you do today will lift your spirits.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Interactions with others will be a little tricky for you and the people involved. There’s going to be stubbornness and the tendency to lock horns with people who are also strong willed. Well, you’re in luck today because Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) so both parties will be able to express their concerns in a safe environment.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Seven House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys have been at odds lately, but you are going to be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Be very cautious in the morning; you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you learn to take a deep breath and just trust in yourself in times like this, because at the end of the day you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Your curiosity is running wild; this is going to add some spice to your life but also cause some troubles for you. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems & Higher Learning) causing you to ask a lot of questions and not stop until you get all the answers you’re looking for. Try not to be too pushy in getting the information.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and your ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.