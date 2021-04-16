Horoscopes - Thursday April 15
- Aries – Literally everything in your life is going as planned, and you’re starting to feel idle. If you feel uneasy about this, think about taking up a new hobby or a new interest. Pluto, in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), will help guide you to the best path for you to follow.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you connect with some friends and put your talents together to make something great. This is a memory that will last a lifetime with you and your friends.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today is a good day to check in on someone you haven’t talked to in a while. Life gets crazy but you should carve out some time for those who mean the most to you. The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing happiness and joy to the time spent between the two of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure you surround yourself with people who are like minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You have your mind set on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some outside interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge both of them to think of an out of the box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re going to be faced with some troubling situations today. Instead of retreating to be alone, you should talk to someone about your feelings. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you gather your thoughts and share them in an effective and positive way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’ve been looking to gain psychical wealth, but Jupiter, in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), is here to help you see the wealth you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but you’re going to realize that what you have has no price tag and it’s so much better!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so much more in life. You’re happy with your life, but imagine how much happier you’d be if you set some new goals. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll figure out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You have a busy day ahead of you, but make sure you take some time for yourself. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making you more aware of signs that your body is in need of a break. Make sure you listen so you don’t become burned out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show off your talents. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing many different things at once, and you’ve never failed, so don’t start now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It may serve you well to just lie back and stay to yourself; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you well to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space to cool yourself down and get your thoughts together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.