Horoscopes - Thursday April 22
- Aries – You’re going to have your wits about you today. You’re going to be focused and ready to conquer what the day has in store for you. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to make it a little easier for you to tackle the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to be faced with a lot of indecisiveness today; don’t bother fighting it because even though you think you’re making the right choice you might regret it later. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help clear this fog and guide you when the time is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Today’s energies are good for you sharing a bit about yourself with others, and you may also get some solutions you’ve been looking for. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make you more open to sharing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’ve been working your butt off and no one seems to appreciate your efforts. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re finally going to realize that YOU are enough and you shouldn’t be looking to others for validation.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re feeling yourself today, and there seems to nothing that can stand in your way. You can thank The Moon that’s in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you have this extra confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You may be partnered with some friends on a work project and they may not be pulling their weight. Instead of getting mad you should talk to them. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to make sure you’re speaking with the facts and they are open to hearing your side.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and by you changing from a pessimist to an optimist you’re going to be able to enjoy time with your partner a little more and who knows maybe get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You seem to have forgotten your potential and it’s bringing you down. You need to stop thinking so badly about yourself because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you get your funk back.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re going to need to connect with your family and your loved ones. You’ve been digging yourself into your work and other projects and at the end of the day you can only find the most peace with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) encouraging you to make the most of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There could be some hesitation on your part before diving into this new relationship. You’ve made your pro and con lists, and there is nothing left for you to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) to help better guide you towards what’s right for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You need to listen to others and gain more perspective in your life. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and by allowing yourself to be open to what others are saying you’re going to be more confident.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.