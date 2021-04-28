Horoscopes - Thursday April 29
- Aries – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Press the pause button on this new relationship that’s brewing. It’s all smoke and mirrors and you’re blinded right now. But with Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to finally listen to your gut and walk away.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going have to turn down some invites from friends and stay home and get everything done. This is going to be hard for you, but you’ll be able to thank yourself later.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the joy in having an adventure with some friends. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire you to live outside your comfort zone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Open up your eyes to the signs your body is telling you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the balance of work and rest. Your mental health is the most important thing and you have to take some time off to recharge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over the little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your self-confidence is something you’ve never had an issue with, but today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress about it because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You may have your reasons to have your walls up so high, but those walls are going to cause problems in all your relationships. Take the day and reflect on why you have your beliefs, and with The Sun in your Twelfth House (Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) you’re going to be able to see the error of your ways.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot going on in your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.