Horoscopes - Thursday April 8
- Aries – With Mercury making its way into your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re about to get exactly what you’ve been wanting. Don’t stand in the way of your own happiness because it may seem a little out of the norm. The best things come to those who take risks, so now it’s your turn to just dive in.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Self-control is the word for you today. People’s unethical behavior could trigger something in you; before you lose your cool take a breath and walk away. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) being your moral compass and helping you to walk away and be an example to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve been working hard to try and improve your life in any way you can, and today is a good day for you to see the progress being made. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to continue going down the path you’re on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for satisfying hard work that will do wonders towards straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you can be, causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence, which will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’re finally feeling more secure about yourself and that’s all thanks to Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Everything you’re doing in work is going smoothly, and your social life is also drama free. Hold on to this good feeling and when you’re feeling down try and remember how awesome you are!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – This is a time of fun surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities given to you today, and they may be a departure from your norm. Whatever it is, take this opportunity and run with it; changes are always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build up anymore.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re testing your creative waters lately; this is new for you and you shouldn’t give up just yet. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing someone into your life who is interested in the same areas as you to guide you and take you under their wing.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it; just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You tend to be practical and business-like by nature, but with Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to start seeing the benefits of being more easygoing and flexible with your thinking. This is going to be a long journey for you, but addressing this change is a step in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.