Horoscopes - Thursday August 19
- Aries – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a partner. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), which is going to help you be happier in life as well.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but don’t allow that to make you crumble. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on what you need to do. Things are going to go smoothly once you’re focused, and a weight will be lifted off your shoulders.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Someone close to you is doing their best to exert their will and power over you. With Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) it will be easier to stay strong and not give into them. You don’t like to be bossed around and you may even flip the switch and boss them around.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You may wake up feeling a little under the weather today and not wanting to go anywhere. It’s probably the best course of action to just stay in and relax. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) shifting the focus on to you and your health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine people need right now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You have friends who are having some issues and you seem to be the point person. You’re going to have to remove your emotions to navigate through this tricky situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box, causing you to be successful in the things you go after.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re feeling a little competitive with your family today and this may cause some strife. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help remind you that no matter what, family trumps everything and these little things don’t matter.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You and your partner have hit a dry spot in your relationship and with Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) something is going to change and bring you two back to the feeling of when you first started. Enjoy this time and try and keep this feeling going.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.