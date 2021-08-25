Horoscopes - Thursday August 26
- Aries – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize that their happiness will help you feel better about yourself too, and actually be more relaxing than a spa day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – You may come in contact with new people; don’t stress about making a good impression. Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you shine like the star that you are. This energy will help remind you who you are and make it easy for you to connect with others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You shelter yourself from the outside world, you might have good reasons, but today you might find yourself out of your little bubble. Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you deal with any situation that may arise today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different; this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been deep in your thoughts and you have yet to express them to others. Try to not overthink it and allow Pluto to work its magic in your Third House (of Communication). You’re going to be able to think clearly and express yourself freely.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you realize that your work ethic may need some adjustments. Spend the day trying to come up with some ways that you can become more focused at work. You don’t want to push this too far off because your work will start to pile up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard. Make sure your spirit batteries are all charged up before you go forward with things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – There’s some tension in your work place; it’s best not to get involved in any of it. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you be the voice of reason. You’re going to help everyone get on the same page and create a better work environment.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You and your friends could be planning something fun, but you’re not sure what exactly that will be. Let the energy coming from Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) help you come up with a game plan that everyone will enjoy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been under to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on your end goal. And once you take the steps needed you’ll feel better and a little less stressed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self–Worth and Money) helping you to stay focused on your tasks. It may be tempting to fall into the office drama but just stay focused and you’ll feel so much better after your work gets done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The name of the game today is family. There are some things you have to work on to make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help make everything run smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.