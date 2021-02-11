Horoscopes - Thursday February 11
- Aries – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying and secure your financial future; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you realize that even though you’re at your job, you can still find time to play. Take the day and try to get your mind off your busy schedule.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); this may cause a little uplift in your mood. You may be floating on air today; try and stay focused on this feeling and don’t let others try and take it from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – There’s some fierce energy coming your way, use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – It’s as good a time as ever to share your thoughts with those around you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need in order to speak freely. Don’t be shy about it; you have no idea who needs to hear what you have to say.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – There’s something causing an odd atmosphere around you and your family today. It’s important for you to keep pushing and don’t let this have any control over you and your dynamic with your family. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you that you and your family can get through anything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people who are of different backgrounds from you, and get some cultural information from them. This will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re truly able to travel again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You have natural charm and charisma but today, with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image), this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person,” it will bring you closer together.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Don’t be quick to attack others before you know the full story. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you listen to all the facts before you jump to conclusions. Once you hear from all sides, you will be able to think clearly and form your own opinion, which you can then share with others.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Capricorn – It’s going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and you listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today it may help to take deep breaths and count to ten.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The past few days have been tiring for you, but today you’re ready for that quality time with someone special. Try and make that time with them extra special as Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you have a carefree and fun night.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.