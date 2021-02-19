Horoscopes - Thursday February 18
- Aries – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to get up and get working again. Start your day with a light workout and slowly build up your routine. You’re going to find yourself with extra energy and you’re going to like it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – There could be some tension due to people fighting for power at your work place. It will serve you well if you stay as far away from it as you can. Listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure you’re able to focus only on your duties.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect yourself from others but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’re going to need to find balance in your life between work and family today. Listen to the energy radiating off Pluto, who’s in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security), to figure out what you want to be the most important things to focus on in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating all the possibilities before making any decisions. You’ll be more at ease once you give it some thought, and you’ll be certain you’re making the right choice.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – It’s going to be vital for you to share with an important person just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for them. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys are going to be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Events from the day are going to make it hard for you to see things clearly. No worries though because Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making it easier for you to see things for what they are, you just need to pay attention.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it isn’t the best time to be making rash decisions. But things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) reminding you of who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is brown.