Horoscopes - Thursday February 25
- Aries – This is a good time to let your physical body take a rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while; relax your brain and detach from your obligations. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making this a good day to do this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been feeling a little insecure in your relationship, and you don’t feel like yourself. Take some time reflecting on your good qualities and talk with your partner. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll start to feel better about yourself and your relationship.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. With everything that’s going on, you need to try and bring some sunshine around you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you figure it out. Be strong and be bright because everyone around you needs you and your happiness.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you get past your struggles and move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – If you’re working on an important project and you’ve hit a roadblock try not to stress out and give up. This has nothing to do with you and your ability to complete the task. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of your potential so you can stay strong while you finish everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a new relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and it’s going to help you be happier in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You should try and focus on your next steps in life. You may not know what they are, and that’s okay. Spend the day reflecting and thinking about it. The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) giving you the guidance that you desperately need. Trust in yourself and you’ll be guided towards the path that’s right for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You may be in a tricky place right now. You may have to go against things you believe in and change your moral compass. Is the reward at the end worth losing who you are as a person? Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you navigate through this messy situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you with the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; that may be the best path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – If you feel like you’ve been ignoring your past you probably have been and it’s time for you to face it head on. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you peace of mind that once you work through these issues, you’re going to be able to enjoy life better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you can be, causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re in a weird place today; you want to love on your partner but you also want to be selfish and take care of yourself. With Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll see the joy in being all loving to your partner and it will fill you with so much pleasure you’ll be glad you weren’t selfish today.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.