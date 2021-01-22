Horoscopes - Thursday January 21
- Aries – Today is not the day for you to be out and about. There’s some hurt and pent-up aggression you need to face so you can move on. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) allowing you to have the space and time to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Taurus – It’s no secret you have feelings for someone; everyone knows it but you and the person. You try and bury your feelings but today with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to get a sense of whether this person feels the same about you. Take the next step, and see where everything goes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’re quick to anger, and blame others; this attitude has to change before you end up casting out everyone around you. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) providing you a new vision of how to change your attitude towards conflict.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’ve been pent up at home and working nonstop. It makes sense you’re going a little stir crazy; take the day off and find something fun to do. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find pleasure in what you do today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You don’t know what the next move should be with your life, and that’s okay, it’s been a wonky year and full of uncertainty. Take the day and be with your friends and family, and maybe share with them your concerns and listen to what they have to say. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the support you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to have the confidence to speak to others and share with them what’s on your mind. You tend to stay quiet in important times and this is going to be that switch for you. You have a lot to say and people need to hear it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Today is going to be your day. You woke up on the right side of the bed and you’re feeling yourself. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to shine more than ever before. You deserve to feel good about yourself and never forget how awesome you are.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Listen to your body and mind. If you feel groggy don’t try and push through the workday because it may cause you to mess things up. Take it easy today and know your work is still going to be there tomorrow. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this is going to be the reboot you need to excel in the days to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There’s a lot on your plate, and you seem to be running thin on time and patience. Take the day and get yourself organized; there’s nothing more you can do. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to get organized and ready to tackle everything on your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Some people may not be what they say they are or appear to be. So try and take an honest look at them and listen to what your gut says. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to make the decision about whether they are being truthful or not.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – You feel like you can gain so much more out of life, but you can’t figure out how. Spend the day reflecting and try and brainstorm ways you can do it. You’ll find it to be easier with Mars in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You’ll get a sense of what you truly can be once you get the ball rolling.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re very much an introvert, and unwilling to open up around people, which is a shame because you’re an amazing person. But with Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) things are going to change and you’ll start to feel more comfortable opening up to others.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.