Horoscopes - Thursday January 28
- Aries – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating a loving energy for you and your partner to spend the day in each other’s company. Things have been tough for you guys, but today will good for you both.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re about to start a new venture in your life, but you’re a little hesitant about it. But Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you find the confidence to push through it. This is a good thing for you; you just have to believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Reflect on your work habits and see if you can make any improvements. You’re always working and you seem to never get anything done. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the ability to get organized so you can work in a productive manner.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Today you’re going to have to reach out to others for help. Don’t look at this as a weakness; you can’t tackle everything on your own. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you feel better about reaching out for help.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – It feels like your life is lacking some excitement, well today you’ll get a full load of just that. Pluto is in your in Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and there’s going to be some light drama circling you and your friends. Embrace this and just laugh it off at the end of the day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You may have to speak to your neighbor about a concern you have. Everything should go smoothly because Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) making sure you give out positive energy while you talk with them. And because you handled this situation with grace you might make a new friend too.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Put your work on the backburner and focus on your family today. Everything seems to be fine, but showing your family they are your priority will reassure them that you love and care for them. This will be one of the best days you spend with them and the memories will last a lifetime.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – There’s something that’s going to arise today that will bring to light a hidden talent of yours. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and once this talent is revealed, you’re going to look at yourself and your life in a whole new light. Today is going to be a great day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is burgundy.
- Sagittarius – It’s time for you to rip the Band-Aid off and take the plunge. You’ve been playing it safe when it comes to your love life. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear you won’t get anything just by sitting around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’ve been reading in between the lines and you’re bringing more logic into certain situations. This is all because Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and no one is going to be able to pull something over on you. Your instincts are normally right, and this extra energy will bring that into focus for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’ve been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine, but it is hard to break your bad habits and you need some extra motivation. Well good news, Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy will get you, and keep you, motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that BUT every once in a while, it would be nice if you let someone help you. There’s only so much you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); embrace its energy and let it guide you towards the right people to help you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.