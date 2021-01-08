Horoscopes - Thursday January 7
- Aries – You’re getting serious about your work and your family life, and you’re in a happy place and good mental space. You’re feeling positive, energized and enthusiastic about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping make sure everyone involved is feeling your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You want to get more from life. You have an idea of what you need to do but before you do anything else, you’re going to need to talk to the people closest to you and express your wants. Jupiter is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help convey this to others. Now just wait and see what happens.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’ve been living in a bubble and thinking you’re untouchable in all you do. But you’re going to get a taste of reality and be knocked down a couple pegs down. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart and start making the changes needed.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require some adjustments of expectations. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), this will help you adjust your view on life and make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been working a lot lately and haven’t been able to reap the rewards of your efforts. Well, you’re about to put all your creative energy into planning a wonderful vacation for you and someone close to you. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this trip is going to be an amazing time away.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy of being in the background of life today. You’re so used to being in charge and taking the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication); you have a lot of moving parts in your life involving many people, meaning that there’s zero room for miscommunication. But we’re all human and this is going to happen. Be positive and make sure you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio –You’ve been working so hard to make sure your goals are being met, but there’s only so much you can control. Venus coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) will put you at ease as you try and tackle everything on your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Sagittarius – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this new-found self-confidence that you have.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’ve been in the background for some of your projects and when the time comes for you to be in the foreground, you’re hesitant. Stop stressing and finding excuses; be happy your hard work is finally paying off. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career and Profession and Responsibility) allowing you to run with this responsibility and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you’re putting all the needed time and effort into making them grow. Call that special someone and make some plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark a fire between you both.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – There may be room for you grow in your work life, but for you to take advantage of it you’re going to have to do some research. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see the benefits of taking the extra time in doing the research so you make the most of your life. Relax, and trust your instincts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.