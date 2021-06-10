Horoscopes - Thursday June 10
- Aries – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) motivating you to listen more to what others are saying, helping you reach a deeper level of your relationship. There are going to be times when you just want to shut them out, but try and keep your focus on them because one day soon you may need a friend to listen to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re not going to like focusing solely on work today; it’s going to seem tedious and boring. With Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that without hard work you’re not going to enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – The environment that you spend most of your time in is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you be calm and Zen-like.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – With the current state of the country you’ve been forced to learn a bunch of new things, but there’s one thing you’re extremely excited to learn more about. Take the day and read more about it, and with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to know exactly what to do with this new information.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to enjoy a little more interaction with others today. Your mood is the best it’s been in a while and you want to take full advantage of it. Spend some time kicking back and having fun with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take some time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. Sit back and do some meditation and get your mental health back in working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You may feel inclined to lay low today; don’t try and fight it. It’s going to serve you well to stay hidden for a while, no need to get caught up in the messiness of your friend group. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup and get back to your normal self.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Your spiritual harmony will return by spending time with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and being with your family will bring you healing and growth. This is exactly what you need right now; it will help change your view on life and you’ll be happier.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You know you’re very good at your job; you just want the recognition you deserve. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’re going to get the praise you’ve been missing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There’s a lot of responsibilities being put onto you at work and at home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this challenging time a little more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.