Horoscopes - Thursday June 17
- Aries – You’re so focused on work that you haven’t been able to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Good news! Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the rest and energy you need to have fun!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury, in your Third House (of Communication), to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You and a work friend may be put together for a project; at first it could seem like a good idea but you may find out that’s not the case. You both could have differing work ethics but don’t let that distract you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay on track.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ll be attracted to exotic places but before you bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things. Just make sure the timing is right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color pink.
- Leo – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, with more focus on your romantic ones. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you and your S.O. remember why you started this journey together and maybe get those sparks going again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to make you more in touch with your parental instincts. This is going to come in handy because your friends may need a voice of reason in their drama.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways. This is going to cause you to be less stressed and happier overall.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Today it will be best for you to look at your finances and sort out of any problems you may have. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to save money.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’re focusing so much on your friendships and making sure your friends know how much they mean to you. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re going to question your private life, which is going to cause you to question your behavior. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) causing you to let go and let down your walls and make the improvements you need to in order to be more open to others.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish it and so much more! Your confidence has skyrocketed and nothing can get in the way of you reaching for higher goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – The people you’ll be dealing with today are more grounded and wiser than you, and with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be best if you listen and learn from them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.