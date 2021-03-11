Horoscopes - Thursday March 11
- Aries – Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to teach you the mature way to handle some tricky situations that could come your way. This change will do so much for you in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Given the circumstances you’ve been a little buttoned up lately. But my friend, Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you let your hair down and kick back. Don’t bother fighting back, just relax and go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to encourage you to be more focused on your work and reaching the next level of your career. It’s time for you to get your hands a little dirty and work up a sweat, because nothing in life comes easy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – The energy today is going to keep you grounded, but don’t forget about your dreams. You need to make sure you’re grounded before you can move forward with the rest of your life. Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the courage you need to press the pause button.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you how much potential you have to accomplish your goals. You may think you’re not good enough but Uranus’ energy is going to prove you wrong.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re attitude towards life and how you handle things haven’t always matched up; it’s been a long process but now you’ve finally gotten to where you’ve always wanted to be. It’s all thanks to Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – There are a lot of things on your mind; before you drive yourself crazy think them through and express your concerns to a friend. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind in this hard time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – There’s a lot of negativity out there these days, but don’t let that affect you and your day-to-day life. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to block all the negativity and allow you to embrace positivity.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been working hard for a while; don’t worry you’re going to get your due in time. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth) and you’re going to feel like you’re on top of the world.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – It’s time to take a break from social media and your friend group. You’re not in the right headspace and it could do you harm if you don’t stay away. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and this is going to help you grow and become more confident.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – It may do you well to stop looking to your friends for your worth, and purpose. Your friends mean well but they come and go. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find the security you desperately need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Your friendships are a little rocky today; take some time and reconnect with them. Yes, life gets busy but your friends need to be a major priority. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you that push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.