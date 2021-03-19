Horoscopes - Thursday March 18
- Aries – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and not go too far off course. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions and with Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help you stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. Make sure you take some time to share your feelings with someone who needs to hear your kind words.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini –Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to an imbalance in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way and you’re going to realize that’s not the right way to be with your partner.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Your day is an 8.
- Cancer – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re in a playful mood but the amount of work you have is dragging you down. It’s hard for you to focus on exactly what you need to do but thankfully you have Pluto heading into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find a balance between work and play.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’ve been in a slump lately, but today you’re waking up on the right side of the bed and you’re going to view the day a little different. Also, Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you see what others see when they look at you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You normally have so much confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Today you’re going to think of someone who’s passed away, and you may have mixed feelings about it. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you cherish this person and their memory so you feel better about thinking about them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is here to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past but you’re going to be open with new people you meet.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t focus on just the physical things. Take this time, and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), to help clear all the negative energy out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – There is gossip surrounding you; it seems like you can’t avoid it no matter how hard you try. Try not to get swept up in it all. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep you focused on the tasks at hand.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You should avoid talking about finances today with anybody; it will just lead to tense and stressful situations. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing a shift in your thinking from money to your intimate times with your significant other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.