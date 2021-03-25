Horoscopes - Thursday March 25
- Aries – You have a gut feeling that someone in your family is hiding something from you. Mars in Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you talk with them to figure everything out. If you feel like you can’t trust your family that’s going to hurt your mental health even more than confronting them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but don’t allow that to make you crumble. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on what you need to do. Once you do that, things are going to go smoothly and you’ll be happier as well.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper and deeper with your close friends and family. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendship right in front of your face. By sharing your deep thoughts it will do wonders for your relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You may wake up feeling a little under the weather and not wanting to go anywhere. It’s probably the best course of action, so just stay in and relax. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) shifting the focus towards you and your health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You have friends that are having some issues and you seem to be the point person. You’re going to have to remove your emotions and thoughts to navigate through this tricky situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your home and family may be on your mind as The Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Some past events may arise today and you’re going to be tempted to let these feelings control how you move through the day; don’t allow that to happen. Let your family be there for you as you navigate through all these new emotions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – There is more than meets the eye to a money situation today. There could be errors in your financial records or someone may not be telling you the truth about something important. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making the unknown a little clearer to you. Once you get all the information, you’ll be better equipped to handle this situation.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color blue.
- Scorpio – You’re definitely worn out, but you just have to push through a little longer. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you plan something fun and wild once you’re done with all your work. Having this fun gathering planned will help make all the work worth it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clear lens and see where you can do better and start making that change! Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this new state of mind will do wonders for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) causing you to sequester yourself so you can be alone today. Spend the day doing some reflection on your life and see how you can improve it. Once this is done you’ll start to feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them is going to get hurt. There’s no escaping this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through this challenge.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is white.