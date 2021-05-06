Horoscopes - Thursday May 6
- Aries – You try your best to plan every little detail of your life; you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear this is no way to live. It’s going to take a while but with this first step you’re going to learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You’re always one for sharing what’s on your mind regardless of the consequences. Well, that habit is going to change today. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you learn how to listen to others and also be more sensitive with your words.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see any break soon. But you need to do your best to find the time to focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance. This is a lesson you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation; it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine today. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you; your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You’re going to be on top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to suck up to get where you see yourself going. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Spend the day relaxing at home if you can because you just need take a step back from everything that is going on in your life. With The Moon in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this is going to be an easier task for you. It will help you recharge and get ready for this new busy chapter of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to be reminded of affectionate connections. By taking time to play and have fun with your friends you’re going to be able to get some things off of your chest and start reaching for your goals.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people. Your mutual dreams will inspire you to go through life with your partner. You have no idea how great this is for the both of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You could be going through something hard and the best way to get through it is by acting silly. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make this an easy and fun task for you. Don’t worry about looking silly and being judged by others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.