Horoscopes - Thursday October 14
- Aries – You’re definitely someone who marches to the beat of your own drum, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You and everyone around you are on different pages and you need to sit down and take a breath. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to bring the peace in your relationships. This peace is going to bring a bit of fresh air for everyone.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You’re in a self-contained mood and you’ll be more than happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to give you that peace you’ve been looking for and help you make some changes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – No matter what you do you’re surrounded by negative energy, and it’s starting to take a toll on you. Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you change your ways and have a better outlook on life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate you towards what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You don’t have a clear mind so it’s not the best time to be making fast decisions. This isn’t going to last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’ve been thinking of exploring new endeavors, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up and wait for the perfect time to move forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people. Your mutual dreams will inspire you to go through life with your partner. You have no idea how great this is for the both of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re always been the life of the party, and super extroverted, which is totally okay! But always being “on” takes a toll on you. Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the mental break that you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you see that you don’t need to have the finer things in life. Make sure that you’re happy with who you are as a person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to be your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You and your loved ones are going to have an uncomfortable conversation today regarding your financial situation. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light that you need to focus on this relationship more than getting the newest and hottest item.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.