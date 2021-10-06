Horoscopes - Thursday October 7
- Aries – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to shift gears from play to work. You’ve had your fun but now you need to buckle down and get stuff done. Don’t think of it as a punishment, or something dreadful. It’s good to have balance and this is helping you with that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this new-found confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re soaring right now at work, and you’re getting more and more responsibilities. You’ve never been in charge of so much before. Don’t panic because Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making sure you’re focused and can handle everything.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re the best at hiding your emotions and not letting them come out, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them rise to the surface. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face those emotions head on. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Take today as the day to listen to your body and soul and find ways you can improve your overall health. What you’ve been doing isn’t good in the long run and with Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) this task isn’t going to seem so nerve-wracking.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you come to terms with some hurt that you’re dealing with. Take a deep breath and know that this will pass and you’ll come out of it as a better and stronger person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you sniff out overlooked assets, making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’ve been in work mode for a while and it seems like you’ve forgotten how to have fun. Today is the day that your inner child is able to come out and have fun for a while. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you remember the good ole days and encourage you have fun more often.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It’s as good a time as ever to share your thoughts with those around you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need in order to speak freely. Don’t be shy about it; you have no idea who needs to hear what you have to say.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – It’s going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.