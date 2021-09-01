Horoscopes - Thursday September 2
- Aries – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. It’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – With not much to do these days you’re becoming a social media addict. Today Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and it’s going to pull you away from the social media platforms helping you enjoy the things that are right in front of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’re the kind of person who strictly follows your everyday routine, never forgetting to do something. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you learn to roll with the punches that life brings. It’s going to be a challenge but this will follow you for years to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over the little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – There’s something in the air today that is causing everyone to be on different pages. The only thing you can do is communicate clearly; don’t waste your breath on useless chatter. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – This is a good time for improving your relationships and it makes sense because Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’re going to be filled with wisdom and sympathy for others and you’re going to be able to bring your relationships to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationship. This is something both of you really need, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – The Moon drifts through your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it a little better for you to be home tonight. You’re going to be surrounded by people who love and support you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Your attention to detail is what sets you apart from others. Saturn is in you Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your work is finally going to show their appreciation for you, which will be very rewarding for you and your future.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because you not only will you learn a lot about yourself, but the people who are the closest to you as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.